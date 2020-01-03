Jaee Bryant is too serious for television on new single, "Prosper"

-
Kindra Prioleau
-
Bryant plans on releasing two LPs in 2020, Too Serious for Television and To Live & Die in Charleston
Rapper Jaee Bryant is kicking off the decade with a new track, "Prosper."
The song is the first single from his upcoming album, Too Serious for Television
, planned for release on Valentine's Day.
"I feel like the single is more about self care and motivation," he says. "The past years when I started music I was going through a lot mental illness situations, but this year I was able to focus on my business, clothing brand, music, etc., and I am beyond happy with life and enjoying the music I am making. So this track just reflects on the past years the growth and the achievements."
Bryant is preparing for a big year after quietly working on his clothing brand, Never Say Ruin, for the majority of 2019. Too Serious for Television
will be the first of two LPs the rapper plans to release in 2020. His second album of the year will be titled To Live & Die in Charleston
. The last time Bryant was this active musically was in 2018, when he released Evil Lurks
and The TrifectAAA
.