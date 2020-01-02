Switch to the
Thursday, January 2, 2020
PHOTOS: Drivin N Cryin and Jump Castle Riot
CHS to CAE
Posted by
Lauren Hurlock
and
Jerry Mindel
on
Thu, Jan 2, 2020
at
4:04 PM
click to enlarge
Jerry Mindel
On Friday, December 20, local favorites Drivin N Cryin and Jump Castle Riot rocked the Senate stage in Columbia. Didn't make the trek to the famously hot capitol city? Check out the photos below.
Slideshow
PHOTOS: Drivin N Cryin with Jump Castle Riot in Columbia
22 slides
PHOTOS: Drivin N Cryin with Jump Castle Riot in Columbia
By Jerry Mindel
Click to View 22 slides
