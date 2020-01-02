Thursday, January 2, 2020

Jimmy Buffett returns to North Charleston Coliseum this April, one week before his musical heads to the Gaillard

With a Columbia show on April 28

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jan 2, 2020 at 9:21 AM

click to enlarge Jimmy Buffett returns to North Charleston this spring - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Jimmy Buffett returns to North Charleston this spring
We know him, we love him: Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band head back to the North Charleston Coliseum this April 16. Tickets for the show, which is part of Buffett's Slack Tide tour, go on sale on Fri. Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.

Buffett is no stranger to the Lowcountry (this is his fifth show at the Coliseum). From countless performances in the area to surfing our local beaches (he knows a good surf report when he sees one) to founding his own residential Margaritaville in Hilton Head, Buffett is basically an omnipresent force of nature 'round these parts.

click to enlarge Escape to Margaritaville is beloved by parrot heads and hated by "The New York Times" - KELLIE LAWSON/COURTESY GAILLARD CENTER
  • Kellie Lawson/Courtesy Gaillard Center
  • Escape to Margaritaville is beloved by parrot heads and hated by "The New York Times"
A week after his coliseum show the fun continues in a brand new musical, Escape to Margaritaville, showing at the Gaillard on April 21. Buffett will play Columbia's Colonial Life Arena as well on April 28, with tickets also on sale this Friday.

In a press release about the musical, Buffett says "This talented cast has been hand-selected to share and celebrate the story, music and lifestyle of this show
on its first national tour ... Margaritaville started out as an idea, but now you can actually spend an evening there, and get your mind on island time.”

So, yeah, you can get a whole heck of a lot of "Cheeseburger in Paradise" in your head this April. Enjoy.

Event Details Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band
@ North Charleston Coliseum
5001 Coliseum Dr.
North Charleston, SC
When: Thu., April 16, 8 p.m.
Price: TBA


