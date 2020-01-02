16-year-old Caleb Borick among National YoungArts finalists for classical music

click to enlarge Provided

The National YoungArts Foundation recently announced their list of finalists for their National Arts Competition and local 16-year-old high school senior Caleb Borick made the cut.The home-schooled student is being recognized for his abilities as a classical pianist. He is one of 686 students across the nation to be honored for their accomplishments in the visual, literary, and performing arts."It is a tremendous honor to be named a National YoungArts finalist," Borick said in a statement. "Music has been one of the central parts of my life from my earliest memory, and this ranks as one of my highest achievements."Borick's victory will allow him to participate in National YoungArts Week, a weeklong program that offers masterclasses, mentorships, and workshops in creative fields in Miami. Because of the honor, Borick is also eligible for nomination to be a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts.The teenage pianist has proven himself to be a prodigy in the Lowcountry several times. In 2013, he performed at TEDxCharleston alongside violinist Benjamin Halford. Borick won the top prize in the Philadelphia International Music Festival Concerto Competition in 2014, when he was 11 years old. Three years later, he competed in the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) National Competition in Baltimore.