Sunday, December 22, 2019
Katie Rose remembers the past while celebrating "New Year's Eve," her new single
Should old acquaintance be forgot
by Heath Ellison
on Sun, Dec 22, 2019 at 10:36 AM
Paul Chelmis
Katie Rose's new single is "for the people who didn't necessarily have someone they loved around the holidays"
Singer-songwriter Katie Rose released her latest single, "New Year's Eve,"
on Dec. 20.
The track is dysthymic piano ballad about "missing someone over the holidays," says Rose.
"It's not just about exes or current significant others, but it could also be about loved ones that are far away or have passed on," she says. "I wanted to write a song for the people who didn't necessarily have someone they loved around the holidays."
The tone of Rose's voice evokes memories of happier holiday songs at moments, but the lyrics remain reflective. "The past is the past/ but I still think that/ you miss me on New Year's Eve," she sings. Sure, it's somber, but who hasn't dealt with heartbreak over the holidays?
