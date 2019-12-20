Indie project Veja Du is born, then reborn on debut album

click to enlarge
Veja Du's debut LP is a concept album following a character's journey of self discovery
Indie group Veja Du dropped their debut self-titled LP
on Dec. 15. The 15-track concept album is a laid back "supernatural journey of self discovery and rebirth," according to vocalist/keyboardist Zac Crocker. "Our tagline for the album is 'Supernatural Stories and Universal Truths.'"
For the most part, Veja Du
is an indie-pop album heavily oriented around the keys and drums. Tracks like "Ocean Room" and "Syrup" are melancholy beach-side jams. The LP uses contemplative interludes, ready by Jeremy Quarrie, to connect the sunny songs with higher themes.
"The concept started after a dream I had a few years ago," Crocker recalls. "It was such a wild and colorful dream that as soon as I woke up I started writing it down. I kept writing, and eventually that dream turned into a full length novella."
After finishing the story in written form, Crocker began to compose music and lyrics that coincided with his novella. He plans to release the book in the new year. "We also built sets based on the story and shot a dozen or so scenes from the story on film, and those film photos will be released in the form of a photo book in 2020."