Charleston Jazz announces new executive director, Tatjana Beylotte

click to enlarge King and Fields Photography Studios

Charleston Jazz announced yesterday that Tatjana Beylotte will take over as the music organization's executive director. She is replacing Mary Beth Natarajan, who left in March.Beylotte was hired in 2018 as the director of development for the organization. She has been acting director since April of this year, says Brittany Burkett, marketing and development manager for Charleston Jazz. The new executive director was given the title officially after a Board of Directors' vote on Dec. 11."I couldn’t be more honored and excited to have the opportunity to lead this important organization and keep jazz alive and thriving in our community," Beylotte said in a public statement. "As the only organization solely dedicated to the presentation of jazz performance and education in our community, in addition to the deep roots of jazz in the Lowcountry, Charleston Jazz is fundamental to the arts ecosystem and cultural life in Charleston and beyond."