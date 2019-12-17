Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Dec. 17 has officially been declared Ranky Tanky Day in City of Charleston
by Heath Ellison
on Tue, Dec 17, 2019 at 3:14 PM
Peter Frank Edwards
Ranky Tanky latest LP received a Grammy nomination for Best Regional Roots album
Things just keep getting better for Gullah band Ranky Tanky. It was recently announced that Mayor John Tecklenburg will declare today as Ranky Tanky Day. The declaration will be made official at a Ranky Tanky celebration at City Hall today at 5 p.m.
This is just icing on the cake after Ranky Tanky's watershed year. In 2019, they released a new album over the summer, Good Time
, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Regional Roots album, and won artist of the year at the Charleston City Paper
Music Awards.
There's currently no word on how Ranky Tanky Day will be celebrated. Guess we'll just have to wait to see how the day's traditions evolve.
@ Charleston City Hall
80 Broad St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Tue., Dec. 17
