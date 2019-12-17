Dec. 17 has officially been declared Ranky Tanky Day in City of Charleston

click to enlarge Peter Frank Edwards

Ranky Tanky latest LP received a Grammy nomination for Best Regional Roots album

Event Details Ranky Tanky Day celebration @ Charleston City Hall 80 Broad St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Tue., Dec. 17 Music Map

Things just keep getting better for Gullah band Ranky Tanky. It was recently announced that Mayor John Tecklenburg will declare today as Ranky Tanky Day. The declaration will be made official at a Ranky Tanky celebration at City Hall today at 5 p.m.This is just icing on the cake after Ranky Tanky's watershed year. In 2019, they released a new album over the summer,, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Regional Roots album, and won artist of the year at theMusic Awards.There's currently no word on how Ranky Tanky Day will be celebrated. Guess we'll just have to wait to see how the day's traditions evolve.