Drivin n Cryin, David Higgins, and more to play Woofstock 2020

Drivin n Cryin will help support eight animal advocacy charities
Animal advocacy concert Woofstock is returning for a second year in 2020. Americana and rock artists Drivin n Cryin, Sunflowers & Sin, and Gaslight Street will hit the stage on March 7 in support of local animal charities.
Early bird tickets
are on sale now. Advanced tickets cost $28 and tickets at the gate will be $35. The doors will open at 11 a.m.
Woofstock will benefit eight local shelters and rescues: Pet Helpers, Dorchester Paws, Berkeley Animal Center, Eunoia Rescue, Valiant Animal Rescue, Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, Waters Edge Great Dane Rescue and Carolina Coonhound.
The first Woofstock premiered earlier this year. The 2019 event, according to organizer Lowcountry Dog Magazine, raised $12,000 for local charities. The planners hope to double that number in 2020.
Woofstock's second year will have more charity and animal puns — plus the setlist doesn't look too ruff, either. David Higgins, Matt MacKelcen, Emily Curtis, and many others will perform
alongside the headlining act.
@ Hanahan Amphitheater
3102 Mabeline Road
Hanahan,
SC
When: Sat., March 7
Price:
$28/adv, $35/dos
