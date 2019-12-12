V-Tones celebrate their 15th annual holiday extravaganza at the library

click to enlarge Provided

The V-Tones say that it's "hard to believe" that their Holiday Extravaganza has lasted 15 years

Event Details V-Tones Holiday Extravaganza @ Charleston County Public Library 68 Calhoun St. Downtown Charleston, SC When: Sun., Dec. 15 Price: Free Music Map

Eclectic swing/jazz group the V-Tones will host their 15th annual Holiday Extravaganza on Dec. 15 at 3 p.m.Eden Fonvielle, ukulele player and vocalist, says that it's hard to believe the family-friendly event is in its 15th years. "We love filling up that auditorium so much," she says. "It's always a good time."Harmony, holiday music, tap dancing, and festive costumes will accompany the V-Tones in their performance.