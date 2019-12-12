Thursday, December 12, 2019
V-Tones celebrate their 15th annual holiday extravaganza at the library
V wish you a merry christmas
by Heath Ellison
Dec 12, 2019
The V-Tones say that it's "hard to believe" that their Holiday Extravaganza has lasted 15 years
Eclectic swing/jazz group the V-Tones will host their 15th annual Holiday Extravaganza on Dec. 15 at 3 p.m.
Eden Fonvielle, ukulele player and vocalist, says that it's hard to believe the family-friendly event is in its 15th years. "We love filling up that auditorium so much," she says. "It's always a good time."
Harmony, holiday music, tap dancing, and festive costumes will accompany the V-Tones in their performance.
@ Charleston County Public Library
68 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Dec. 15
Price:
Free
Music
