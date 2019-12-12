Thursday, December 12, 2019

V-Tones celebrate their 15th annual holiday extravaganza at the library

V wish you a merry christmas

Posted by Heath Ellison on Thu, Dec 12, 2019 at 10:12 AM

click to enlarge The V-Tones say that it's "hard to believe" that their Holiday Extravaganza has lasted 15 years - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • The V-Tones say that it's "hard to believe" that their Holiday Extravaganza has lasted 15 years
Eclectic swing/jazz group the V-Tones will host their 15th annual Holiday Extravaganza on Dec. 15 at 3 p.m.

Eden Fonvielle, ukulele player and vocalist, says that it's hard to believe the family-friendly event is in its 15th years. "We love filling up that auditorium so much," she says. "It's always a good time."

Harmony, holiday music, tap dancing, and festive costumes will accompany the V-Tones in their performance.
Event Details V-Tones Holiday Extravaganza
@ Charleston County Public Library
68 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Dec. 15
Price: Free
Music
Map

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Events

  • V-Tones Holiday Extravaganza @ Charleston County Public Library

    • Sun., Dec. 15 Free

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS