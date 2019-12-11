Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Jump, Little Children honored in the Congressional Record by Joe Cunningham

Cunningham stans Jump

Indie rock group Jump, Little Children has made popular records in their 28 years. But this week, they were canonized in the Congressional Record by U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, when the 1st District Democrat honored them with an entry into the public record in the House of Representatives.

"Jump is the backbone of the Charleston music scene and I was excited to be able to see their gig in Washington this week and honor their incredible 25-year run," Cunningham told the City Paper. "I first saw Jump when I was a student at CofC almost 20 years ago, so their show in D.C. certainly brought back a lot of memories."

Cunningham presented the Jump guys with a formal copy of the entry after their gig at City Winery in D.C. on Tuesday night.
Jump, Little Children has a storied career tied to Charleston. Originating in North Carolina, the band relocated to the Holy City in the early '90s, turning into a local staple, thanks to their frequent busking and annual New Year's shows at Dock Street Theatre. In 2018, they released their latest album, Sparrow, which crawled to No. 1 on iTunes' singer-songwriter chart.

Cunningham is obviously a fan of Jump, but he hasn't been quite as vocal about the one of the larger issues in front of Congress: impeachment.

The representative was one the last House Democrats to come out in favor of the initial impeachment inquiry, eventually voting in favor of guidelines for the first phase of the House investigation, but has not released a statement about formal articles of impeachment unveiled by Democratic leaders on Tuesday. National Republicans have been pushing Cunningham to disavow Democratic impeachment moves while also daring him to defy his own party. A number of Republican challengers are looking to return the 1st District to GOP control in 2020.

