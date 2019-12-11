Wednesday, December 11, 2019
John Prine, Brandi Carlile, and more to play at return of Atlanta's Shaky Boots festival in 2020
Shaking in their boots
After a five-year hiatus, Shaky Boots will return to Atlanta on May 8-9, 2020. For the festival's triumphant comeback, John Prine, Brandi Carlile, Allison Krauss, Dierks Bentley, and many others will perform
.
Tickets
for Shaky Boots are on sale now.
In the last few years, the Shaky Knees festival
, catering to indie and rock music, has taken Shaky Boots' place as one of the premier Atlanta festivals. Shaky Knees will return as well in 2020 on May 1-3.
