John Prine, Brandi Carlile, and more to play at return of Atlanta's Shaky Boots festival in 2020

This is the first Shaky Boots since 2015

After a five-year hiatus, Shaky Boots will return to Atlanta on May 8-9, 2020. For the festival's triumphant comeback, John Prine, Brandi Carlile, Allison Krauss, Dierks Bentley, and many others will perform Tickets for Shaky Boots are on sale now.In the last few years, the Shaky Knees festival , catering to indie and rock music, has taken Shaky Boots' place as one of the premier Atlanta festivals. Shaky Knees will return as well in 2020 on May 1-3.