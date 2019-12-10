Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Doom Flamingo plays a "Wicked Game" in new single

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, Dec 10, 2019 at 11:56 AM

Synthwave jam band Doom Flamingo released their new single, a cover of Chris Isaak's 1989 track "Wicked Game," last week.


Listeners will find, when comparing old and new, Doom Flamingo's version to be a more dynamic and electronic take on Isaak's mellow original.
Doom Flamingo is composed of several big names in the Charleston music scene, including singer Kanika Moore, guitarist Thomas Kenney, saxophonist Mike Quinn, and keyboardist Ross Bogan. Moore's powerful vocals take center stage in the latest single, while Kenney and Bogan create a strong synth landscape for the lyrics to lay on.

The band refuses to let up the pressure on several ventures. In the last year, they toured relentlessly with Umphrey's McGee, created a comic book and a beer, and continued to record singles like "Wicked Game."

