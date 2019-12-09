Mel Washington goes to church in new video for "First Time Again"

click to enlarge Provided

Washington's latest song was filmed at Patten Chapel in Tennessee

Americana singer Mel Washington released a simple and striking music video for his single "First Time Again" last week. The video portrays a live performance by Washington inside an empty Patten Chapel in Tennessee. Aside from some establishing shots at the beginning and end, "First Time Again" was filmed as one long shot.The song's lyrics reflect on where the singer has been. "This is 35-year-old me talking to 21-year-old me," he tells the. "I speak to my early adulthood, to being homeless, to starting over again."Washington wrote "First Time Again" with SUSTO's Justin Osborne and Rialto Row producer Wolfgang Zimmerman, who both collaborated with the singer on his upcoming album,