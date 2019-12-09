Monday, December 9, 2019

Mel Washington goes to church in new video for "First Time Again"

Starting over

click to enlarge Washington's latest song was filmed at Patten Chapel in Tennessee - PROVIDED
Americana singer Mel Washington released a simple and striking music video for his single "First Time Again" last week. The video portrays a live performance by Washington inside an empty Patten Chapel in Tennessee. Aside from some establishing shots at the beginning and end, "First Time Again" was filmed as one long shot.


The song's lyrics reflect on where the singer has been. "This is 35-year-old me talking to 21-year-old me," he tells the City Paper. "I speak to my early adulthood, to being homeless, to starting over again."
"I wanted it to feel conversation and relatable. I wanted people to listen to this song and think, Mmm, I feel that or ooooh, I've felt that.'"
Washington wrote "First Time Again" with SUSTO's Justin Osborne and Rialto Row producer Wolfgang Zimmerman, who both collaborated with the singer on his upcoming album, Feast or Famine.

