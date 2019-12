Forte Jazz Lounge is throwing a Frank Sinatra birthday bash on Dec. 12

click to enlarge Flickr user Remi Ramcharan

Frank Sinatra's hits include "MY Way," New York, New York," and "That's Life"

Event Details Happy Birthday, Mr. Sinatra @ Forte Jazz Lounge 475 King St. Downtown Charleston, sc When: Thu., Dec. 12 Price: $32-$42 Music Map

Forte Jazz Lounge is celebrating Frank Sinatra’s birthday with a set of Sinatra covers from the Joe Clarke Big Band on Thurs. Dec. 12.Frank Sinatra continues to be one of the most influential musicians of all time. With hits like “My Way,” “New York, New York,” and “That’s Life,” in his archives, his music is difficult to forget. Just as these hits were loved in the '40s and '50s, Forte Jazz Lounge is making sure they are honored for what would be Sinatra’s 104th birthday.Head to Forte's website to purchase tickets. Tickets are $32 for general admission, $37 for Premium, and $42 for VIP. There will be two performances: one at 7 p.m. and one at 9:30 p.m.