Friday, December 6, 2019

Punk Flea Market stops to vend vinyl, taxidermy, bizarreness at the Sparrow this weekend

Weird is good

Posted by Matt Keady

The S.C. Punk Flea Market is coming to the Sparrow on Sun. Dec. 8 from 12-5 p.m.

The market will be filled with vendors, artisans, and enthusiasts of all things related to the underground punk scene. It will feature vintage clothes, toys, original art, taxidermy, handmade jewelry, vinyl records, and much more.

"We really wanted to create a market in our state to parallel some of the events you see in larger cities and provide folks with an alternative market experience," organizers Chris and Caitlin Hall say.

The S.C. Punk Flea Market is a traveling event for musicians, artists, and lovers of all things weird. In the past year, they've set up shop in venues across Greenville, Spartanburg, and Charlotte, N.C.

Vendors for the Sparrow market include LooseJoints Records, Sea Shepard Conservation Society, art from TittyBats, Undead Speed Equipment, and vintage clothing from Suspicious Merchandise.

The Sparrow's inside bar and the Two Fat Olives food truck will be operating during the event. The flea market is for all ages (under 18 with an adult) and is free to attend.
Event Details Charleston Punk Flea Market
@ The Sparrow
1078 E. Montague Ave.
North Charleston
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., Dec. 8
Price: Free
