Crab Claw reports being "emotionally affected" by coach Ron Rivera's ouster from Carolina Panthers

click to enlarge Crab Claw/Toucan Films

Crab Claw: "Riverboat Ron, went for it all. It was fourth and one and he went for it all."

Here's a confession: We only knew Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera from Crab Claw's 2014 smash hit, "Riverboat Ron." The Toucan Films-produced music video in which singer Walker Trull gets into a hotdog-eating contest with a martial arts master, solidified the legend of Rivera in our hearts.In reality, Riverboat Ron was a beloved coach who carried the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 and three division titles. On Tuesday, the Panthers announced that Rivera was fired after a disappointing season.Because the pain of losing Rivera didn't hit us as hard as some, we asked Trull to provide a statement, printed in its entirety below."Ron Rivera was a good coach and a great man. He gave the Panthers and the Carolinas some amazing years and a few disappointing ones. Ron was the best head coach the Panthers have ever had and along with Cam Newton, gave us the best season the Panthers have ever had."Unfortunately in the NFL if you have a few disappointing seasons consecutively you aren't long for your job. I was emotionally affected when I heard Ron was let go but although difficult, I do believe it was time for a change and the right move overall."I will miss Ron's ample chest and his restrained, confident smile. I will miss his penchant for risk."Riverboat Ron, went for it all. It was fourth and one and he went for it all. In the NFL and in life it's brave and smart to go for it. When you go for it all, it doesn't always pan out exactly how you want."