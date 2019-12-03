Rock and Roll Playhouse plays the Beatles for a new generation on Dec. 14 at Pour House

click to enlarge Marlee Taylor

The Rock and Roll Playhouse has also performed sets dedicated to Motown and the Grateful Dead

Event Details Rock and Roll Playhouse @ Charleston Pour House 1977 Maybank Hwy. James Island Charleston, SC When: Sat., Dec. 14, 11:30 a.m. Price: $15 Family + Kids and Music Map

The Rock and Roll Playhouse is coming to the Pour House on Sat. Dec. 14 at 11:30 a.m. The concert series works to introduce kids and families to live music to jumpstart their love and appreciation for the art. And, this concert in particular is all about the Beatles, featuring many of their iconic hits from the years."Performing songs created by the most iconic musicians in rock history, The Rock and Roll Playhouse band offers its core audience of families with children age ten and under games, movement, stories and an opportunity to rock out in an effort to educate children and explore their creativity," says Pour House’s website.Local country blues act Hungry Monks will also perform with the Playhouse. In the past, Rock and Roll Playhouse has dedicated shows to artists such as Motown and the Grateful Dead.For a fun family outing that includes some well celebrated rock music, purchase a ticket here. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 on the day of show, but if you’ve got a real little one in tow, under the age of 1, they are completely free.