Matt Megrue gives "We" a music video, announces a new album

Charleston singer-songwriter Matt Megrue released a lyric music video for his song "We" on Dec. 1. The song is meant to build hype for Megrue's new LP,, in February 2020.After years of playing with Atlanta’s The Unusual Suspects and Loner’s Society, Megrue ventured out on a musical endeavor of his own, starting with his EP release in 2017,This Charleston-based songwriter has been known to constantly play with sounds of punk, emo and Americana, creating new music that never sounds the same as the last. His new LP is sure to continue with his evolutionary trend.