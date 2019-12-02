Monday, December 2, 2019

Matt Megrue gives "We" a music video, announces a new album

"We" wish you a merry Christmas

Posted by Abrie Richison on Mon, Dec 2, 2019 at 5:04 PM

Matt Megrue released his last EP in 2017 - PROVIDED
Charleston singer-songwriter Matt Megrue released a lyric music video for his song "We" on Dec. 1. The song is meant to build hype for Megrue's new LP, The Mourner's Manual, in February 2020.


After years of playing with Atlanta’s The Unusual Suspects and Loner’s Society, Megrue ventured out on a musical endeavor of his own, starting with his EP release in 2017, Lost Hearts of the Jilted Age.
This Charleston-based songwriter has been known to constantly play with sounds of punk, emo and Americana, creating new music that never sounds the same as the last. His new LP is sure to continue with his evolutionary trend.

