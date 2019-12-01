Mandy Moore heads to North Chs. Performing Arts Center next March 

Singer and actress Mandy Moore is perhaps currently best known for her role on well-loved show, This Is Us. But she's going back to her roots with her 2020 return to the music scene, kicking off her North American tour in March of next year. On March 31, the tour will be making a stop at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. Tickets are now on sale.
With this album, Moore is branching out from her pop past (please see: "Candy") in collaborating with her husband Taylor Goldsmith, member of folk-rock band Dawes.
“It’s been over a decade since I’ve hit the road but I am thrilled to put together an intimate, elevated evening of new and old tunes, performed with a superb group of musicians,” said Moore in a press release.
“I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse. It just feels good to be sharing this side of me again in its purest form, a real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe.”