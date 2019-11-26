Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Charleston Gospel Choir celebrates 20 years of Christmas music on Dec. 7
Christmas caroling
Posted
by Matt Keady
on Tue, Nov 26, 2019 at 2:19 PM
The holiday season is coming into full swing with the Charleston Gospel Choir
's 20th Annual Gospel Christmas on Sat. Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Burke High School Auditorium.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased in advance online
.
The performance will be conducted and led by Dr. Brandon Williams of Rutgers University and will feature the Gospel Christmas Orchestra comprised of regional musicians.
According to a press release, the event will feature “down-home traditional spirituals and gospel renditions including some of the original arrangements performed with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra.”
Producer and president of the Charleston Gospel Choir, Lee Pringle, said: "We are honored to once again add to Charleston’s holiday season offerings mixing holiday songs with wonderful regional and local musicians."
@ Burke High School
244 President St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m.
Price:
$35, $30/senior, $15/student
Concert Music
Tags: charleston gospel choir, gospel, lee pringle, brandon williams, rutgers university, gospel christmas orchestra, charleston symphony orchestra, Image