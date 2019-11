Charleston Gospel Choir celebrates 20 years of Christmas music on Dec. 7

Provided

The holiday season is coming into full swing with the Charleston Gospel Choir 's 20th Annual Gospel Christmas on Sat. Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Burke High School Auditorium.Tickets are $35 and can be purchased in advance online The performance will be conducted and led by Dr. Brandon Williams of Rutgers University and will feature the Gospel Christmas Orchestra comprised of regional musicians.According to a press release, the event will feature “down-home traditional spirituals and gospel renditions including some of the original arrangements performed with the Charleston Symphony Orchestra.”Producer and president of the Charleston Gospel Choir, Lee Pringle, said: "We are honored to once again add to Charleston’s holiday season offerings mixing holiday songs with wonderful regional and local musicians."