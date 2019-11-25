Exhibit based on Benny Starr's A Water Album will mark re-opening of Avery Research Center in 2020
Water Keeps Rising
Posted
by Matt Keady
on Mon, Nov 25, 2019 at 1:30 PM
Provided
Starr's live recording for A Water Album almost sold out the Charleston Music Hall in September 2018
Rapper Benny Starr, has teamed up with College of Charleston’s Avery Research Center for African American History and Culture for a new exhibit, titled “The Water Keeps Rising.”
This “interactive hip-hop centered exhibit showcasing environmental racism and water justice in Charleston” will be set to Starr's 2019 LP, A Water Album. The exhibit will open on Jan. 15 and run through May, according to Courtney Hicks, outreach assistant at Avery.
During Starr’s 2018 concert when A Water Album was recorded, attendees were treated a night full of soulful, jazz-inspired music, alongside a program that included voter education, social justice, and information on environmental racism.
“This exhibit will create an immersive experience for visitors,” a press release says. “[It] will showcase cultural influences & artistic intricacies form across the Lowcountry; creating a sensory experience.”
The Avery Research Center plans to reopen on Jan. 15 and Starr's exhibit will be the first from a Lowcountry rap artist to have work showcased in an exhibit in the museum.