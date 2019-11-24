Sunday, November 24, 2019

Lake Street Dive will present a "semi-acoustic, fireside" evening at the Gaillard Center in April

Fireside chats

Posted by Heath Ellison on Sun, Nov 24, 2019 at 2:14 PM

click to enlarge Attendees are encouraged to wear silk pajamas, according to the Gaillard Center - JACALYN MEYVIS
  • Jacalyn Meyvis
  • Attendees are encouraged to wear silk pajamas, according to the Gaillard Center
Indie pop darlings Lake Street Dive are diving back into the Lowcountry for a night of deep cuts, fan favorites, new songs still being worked on, and silk pajamas on April 26 at the Gaillard Center.

The easy going, semi-acoustic event celebrates the 16-year history of the group with a quiet concert sung around a grand piano, as opposed to the usual mix of bass, guitar, keys, and drums. The audience is also encouraged to wear silk pajamas.
Related Lake Street Dive's McDuck talks songwriting and moving to Charleston: Feeling free in West Ashley
Lake Street Dive dropped their latest, Free Yourself Up, last year
Lake Street Dive's McDuck talks songwriting and moving to Charleston
Feeling free in West Ashley
Mike "McDuck" Olson is a colorful onstage dresser, but he's arguably the member of Lake Street Dive most able to blend into a crowd.
By Stratton Lawrence
Features
Charleston has become a popular tour destination for Lake Street Dive in the last few years, and the band's guitarist, Mike "McDuck" Olson, made West Ashley his permanent residence in 2016.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.
Event Details Lake Street Dive
@ Charleston Gaillard Center
95 Calhoun St
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sun., April 26
Price: $22-$62
Buy Tickets
Music
Map

