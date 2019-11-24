Sunday, November 24, 2019
Lake Street Dive will present a "semi-acoustic, fireside" evening at the Gaillard Center in April
Fireside chats
Indie pop darlings Lake Street Dive are diving back into the Lowcountry for a night of deep cuts, fan favorites, new songs still being worked on, and silk pajamas on April 26 at the Gaillard Center.
The easy going, semi-acoustic event celebrates the 16-year history of the group with a quiet concert sung around a grand piano, as opposed to the usual mix of bass, guitar, keys, and drums. The audience is also encouraged to wear silk pajamas.
Charleston has become a popular tour destination for Lake Street Dive in the last few years, and the band's guitarist, Mike "McDuck" Olson, made West Ashley his permanent residence in 2016.
Tickets for the show are on sale now
.
Charleston Gaillard Center
95 Calhoun St
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
April 26
Price:
$22-$62
Music
