Saturday, November 23, 2019

Joe Clarke's Charleston Jazz Jam celebrates 10 years on Dec. 1

We're jazzed

Posted by Matt Keady on Sat, Nov 23, 2019 at 9:30 AM

click to enlarge The Charleston Jazz Club will host their 10th annual Charleston Jazz Jam at Forte Jazz Lounge this year - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • The Charleston Jazz Club will host their 10th annual Charleston Jazz Jam at Forte Jazz Lounge this year
The Charleston Jazz Club presents the 10th annual Charleston Jazz Jam at Forte Jazz Lounge on Sun. Dec. 1, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Jazz pianist and bandleader Joe Clarke will lead the Charleston Jazz Club's rhythm section. Special guests will include Oscar Rivers Jr., George Kenny, Duda Lucena, Steve Simon, Chris Williams, Wayne Mitchum, Leroy Smalls, Jon Thornton, and many more.
Related Forte Jazz Lounge offers a "needed" place for Charleston's jazz traditions to thrive: Hitting every note
Forte Jazz Lounge hosts two live performances every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday
Forte Jazz Lounge offers a "needed" place for Charleston's jazz traditions to thrive
Hitting every note
Upon entering Forte Jazz Lounge, the new King Street music venue, visitors are greeted with reminders of the past.
By Heath Ellison
Features
The event is sponsored by the Charleston Jazz Club and will be hosted Dennis and Elaine Fassuliotis. Forte Jazz Lounge, owned and operated by Clarke, opened on King Street in late summer.
Event Details Charleston Jazz Jam
@ Forte Jazz Lounge
475 King St.
Downtown
Charleston, sc
When: Sun., Dec. 1
Price: $10
Buy Tickets
Music
Map

