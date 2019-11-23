Saturday, November 23, 2019
Joe Clarke's Charleston Jazz Jam celebrates 10 years on Dec. 1
We're jazzed
Posted
by Matt Keady
on Sat, Nov 23, 2019 at 9:30 AM
click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
The Charleston Jazz Club will host their 10th annual Charleston Jazz Jam at Forte Jazz Lounge this year
The Charleston Jazz Club presents the 10th annual Charleston Jazz Jam at Forte Jazz Lounge on Sun. Dec. 1, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $10
.
Jazz pianist and bandleader Joe Clarke will lead the Charleston Jazz Club's rhythm section. Special guests will include Oscar Rivers Jr., George Kenny, Duda Lucena, Steve Simon, Chris Williams, Wayne Mitchum, Leroy Smalls, Jon Thornton, and many more.
The event is sponsored by the Charleston Jazz Club and will be hosted Dennis and Elaine Fassuliotis. Forte Jazz Lounge, owned and operated by Clarke, opened on King Street in late summer.
@ Forte Jazz Lounge
475 King St.
Downtown
Charleston,
sc
When: Sun., Dec. 1
Price:
$10
Music
Tags: jazz jam, forte jazz lounge, joe clarke, jazz, charleston jazz jam, Image