Friday, November 22, 2019
Trondossa Music & Arts Festival returns to Riverfront Park in 2020, tickets on sale Friday
Early bird tickets go on sale Friday
Posted
by Heath Ellison
on Fri, Nov 22, 2019 at 10:05 AM
click to enlarge
-
Jonathan Boncek file photo
-
For the past two years, Trondossa has held a two-day fest at North Charleston's Riverfront Park
The third annual Trondossa Music & Arts Festival just announced for May 16 and 17 at North Charleston Riverfront Park. Early bird tickets
go on sale Friday at noon.
Widespread Panic has been involved with and headlined the previous two Trondossa festivals, but "Acts to be announced soon," a press release assured on Thursday.
In previous years, Trondossa has brought artists such as Widespread, Big Something, Sturgill Simpson, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Schema, She Returns from War, and Robotrio.
@ Riverfront Park
1001 Everglades Dr.
North Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., May 16 and Sun., May 17
Music
Tags: trondossa, riverfront park, north charleston, music festival, schema, robotrio, widespread panic, big something, early bird, tickets, Image, Slideshow