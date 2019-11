Trondossa Music & Arts Festival returns to Riverfront Park in 2020, tickets on sale Friday

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek file photo

For the past two years, Trondossa has held a two-day fest at North Charleston's Riverfront Park

Event Details Trondossa Music & Arts Festival @ Riverfront Park 1001 Everglades Dr. North Charleston, SC When: Sat., May 16 and Sun., May 17 Music Map

The third annual Trondossa Music & Arts Festival just announced for May 16 and 17 at North Charleston Riverfront Park. Early bird tickets go on sale Friday at noon.Widespread Panic has been involved with and headlined the previous two Trondossa festivals, but "Acts to be announced soon," a press release assured on Thursday.In previous years, Trondossa has brought artists such as Widespread, Big Something, Sturgill Simpson, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Schema, She Returns from War, and Robotrio.