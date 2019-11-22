Friday, November 22, 2019

Trondossa Music & Arts Festival returns to Riverfront Park in 2020, tickets on sale Friday

Posted by Heath Ellison on Fri, Nov 22, 2019 at 10:05 AM

The third annual Trondossa Music & Arts Festival just announced for May 16 and 17 at North Charleston Riverfront Park. Early bird tickets go on sale Friday at noon.

Widespread Panic has been involved with and headlined the previous two Trondossa festivals, but "Acts to be announced soon," a press release assured on Thursday.

In previous years, Trondossa has brought artists such as Widespread, Big Something, Sturgill Simpson, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Schema, She Returns from War, and Robotrio.
Event Details Trondossa Music & Arts Festival
@ Riverfront Park
1001 Everglades Dr.
North Charleston, SC
When: Sat., May 16 and Sun., May 17
Music
Slideshow PHOTOS: Widespread Panic at Trondossa, Sat. April 27
PHOTOS: Widespread Panic at Trondossa, Sat. April 27 20 slides
PHOTOS: Widespread Panic at Trondossa, Sat. April 27 PHOTOS: Widespread Panic at Trondossa, Sat. April 27 PHOTOS: Widespread Panic at Trondossa, Sat. April 27 PHOTOS: Widespread Panic at Trondossa, Sat. April 27 PHOTOS: Widespread Panic at Trondossa, Sat. April 27 PHOTOS: Widespread Panic at Trondossa, Sat. April 27 PHOTOS: Widespread Panic at Trondossa, Sat. April 27 PHOTOS: Widespread Panic at Trondossa, Sat. April 27 PHOTOS: Widespread Panic at Trondossa, Sat. April 27
PHOTOS: Widespread Panic at Trondossa, Sat. April 27
By Jonathan Boncek
Click to View 20 slides

