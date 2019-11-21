Thursday, November 21, 2019
Legendary singer Diana Ross will come see about North Charleston on March 3
She was also in The Wiz
Diana Ross is coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on March 3, 2020. Reserved seat tickets go on sale this Fri. Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.
Diana Ross, who began her career as the lead singer of the Supremes, has had a lasting effect on the world of music — so much so that she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Ross also had a relatively successful foray into film, most notably as Dorothy in The Wiz
.
The singer, known for hits like her version of "Ain’t No Mountain High Enough" and "I’m Coming Out," was named Billboard
magazine’s "Female Entertainer of the Century," and now she is coming to entertain North Charleston.
Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster
.
@ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
5001 Coliseum Drive
North Charleston,
SC
When: Tue., March 3
Price:
$60.50-$136
