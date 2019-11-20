Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Ranky Tanky earns 2020 Grammy nomination for Best Regional Roots album

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Wed, Nov 20, 2019 at 11:35 AM

Nominations for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards were announced earlier today and Charleston-based band Ranky Tanky earned a nom for Best Regional Roots album with Good Time.

The album, released in July, came as a surprise to our music writer, Vincent Harris, who didn't expect a big release from a band who had been working so much in the past two years. But what a welcome surprise it was.
The Gullah-inspired jazz, soul, funk, and gospel album features Quiana Parler (vocals), Charlton Singleton (trumpet, vocals), Clay Ross (guitar, vocals), Kevin Hamilton (bass), and Quentin E. Baxter (drums).

When City Paper talked to Ranky Tanky following the album's release, they noted that a "garage band mentality" kept them in the zone and inspired to create Good Time. Hamilton told CP: "The attitude is 'Let's just have fun with it and see what sounds good.'"

Other S.C. connections in this year's nominations:
- Sam Beam, the Chapin native who performs as Iron & Wine, was nominated in Best American Roots Performance and Best Americana Album for work on a joint album with Calexico, Years to Burn.
- Aziz Ansari, the Columbia-born comedian, earned a nomination for Best Comedy Album.

Check out the full list of Grammy nominees online. The 62nd annual Grammys take place on Jan. 26, 2020. 

