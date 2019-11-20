Jazz pianist Abdiel Iriarte to perform North and South American music at Rush Hour Concert

click to enlarge
This month's Rush Hour Concert series will feature jazz pianist Abdiel Iriarte on Fri. Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Second Presbyterian Church. Iriarte, alongside bassist Jake Holwegner, will be playing North and South American composers that have been influencing and inspiring jazz and pop throughout the years, showing how the different cultures have fused sounds and rhythms.
Abdiel Iriarte, originally from Venezuela, was invited to Charleston to be a music director and pianist, but quickly found footing in arranging and composing as well. He first worked for the South of Broadway Theatre Company, but has now branched out to work with TEDx Charleston, Charleston Jazz Orchestra, and many artists that call the Lowcountry home.
Rush Hour concerts, operated by the Charleston Academy of Music, are a series that showcases academy faculty. The hour-long programs are meant to make classical music more accessible to the community and all ages.
Admission is free, but the Charleston Academy of Music will be accepting donations. A full list of this season’s Rush Hour Concerts can be found here
@ Second Presbyterian Church
342 Meeting St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Nov. 22, 6 p.m.
