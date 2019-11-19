Tuesday, November 19, 2019

PHOTOS: 2019 City Paper Music Awards Showcase at the Royal American

Thank you and goodnight!

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Tue, Nov 19, 2019 at 3:22 PM

click to enlarge Florida Man performing at the City Paper Music Awards - STEVE AYCOCK PHOTGRAPHY
  • Steve Aycock Photgraphy
  • Florida Man performing at the City Paper Music Awards
On Sunday, Nov. 17, we celebrated Charleston's music scene and the City Paper Music Award winners with a night of music and fun at the Royal American.
Among the performers were DJ SCrib, Marshgrass Mamas, Noah Jones and Abstract that Rapper, Southbound 17, Sexbruise?, Jump Castle Riot, Circle Back, Florida Man, Native Son (Benny Starr and Rodrick Cliche), and the Travelin' Kine.

For even more CPMA photos, visit Steve Aycock Photography's gallery. Thank you for voting - it is not possible to do without nominations and votes.
