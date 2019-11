PHOTOS: 2019 City Paper Music Awards Showcase at the Royal American

click to enlarge Steve Aycock Photgraphy

Florida Man performing at the City Paper Music Awards

On Sunday, Nov. 17, we celebrated Charleston's music scene and theMusic Award winners with a night of music and fun at the Royal American.Among the performers were DJ SCrib, Marshgrass Mamas, Noah Jones and Abstract that Rapper, Southbound 17, Sexbruise?, Jump Castle Riot, Circle Back, Florida Man, Native Son (Benny Starr and Rodrick Cliche), and the Travelin' Kine.For even more CPMA photos, visit Steve Aycock Photography's gallery . Thank you for voting - it is not possible to do without nominations and votes.