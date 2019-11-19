Meet the 2019 City Paper Music Awards trophy from the mind of art director Scott Suchy

click to enlarge Lauren Hurlock

Abstract that Rapper had attendees sign his award at the 2019 CPMA showcase

This year'sMusic Awards trophy comes from the mind of none other than the's art director, Scott Suchy.For this year's award, rather than just make a plaque, Suchy wanted to create a platform toy in the hopes of giving current and future CPMA award artists an easier way to flex their creative muscle."I wanted something that would allow them to focus on creating cool imagery for the award and be able to spend less time having to figure out what the canvas would be to start with," Suchy says. "And who doesn't love toys?"So the CPMA Toy Thing, also known as AMP•B0T, was born. It was a labor of love: After a few weeks of sketching, refining, sculpting, and redesigning, a mold was created. Each trophy took two hours to create, including pouring the resin, spinning the mold, and curing the resin. "It's a lot of hurry up and wait," says Suchy.The AMP•B0T is described on its packaging as "the sort of fellow who silently stands at your side, but aids his companions in being heard to the fullest extent possible. While capable of moving on its own, for some reason a roadie always winds up carrying it around."Whether artists leave their awards pristine as fresh fallen snow or use them as an autograph book, as Abstract that Rapper did at the CPMA showcase concert at The Royal American on Sunday, it's up to them.When not designing the pages or photo illustrations for this very paper, Suchy works on design and branding projects for businesses around Chucktown. What will he be doing now that his creations have been unleashed on the world? "I'll be taking a nap."