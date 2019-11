Country singer Lee Brice will raise money for military group with Daniel Island concert in May

click to enlarge Provided

Lee Brice will be joined by Edwin McCain for the show at Volvo Car Stadium

Event Details Lee Brice @ Volvo Car Stadium 161 Seven Farms Drive Daniel Island Charleston, SC When: Thu., May 21, 7:30 p.m. Price: $28.50-$71 Music Map

American country singer Lee Brice, with special guest Edwin McCain, are coming to the Volvo Car Stadium on May 21, 2020 to kickstart a concert series devoted to giving back. This night isn't only about entertainment, it’s also about raising awareness and support for Folds of Honor.Folds of Honor is an organization that works to fundraise for fallen and disabled service members and their families. All net proceeds from the show will go to the organization to help provide educational scholarships to families and children of service members.Tickets are on sale now on Ticketmaster . The show in May will begin at 7:30 p.m.