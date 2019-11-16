Saturday, November 16, 2019
Whose Hat is This? makes jazz as experimental as their name
Get Weird
Posted
by Abrie Richison
on Sat, Nov 16, 2019 at 1:27 PM
click to enlarge
The spontaneous jazz group Whose Hat is This? is coming to the Pour House on Mon. Nov. 18. The group is comprised of Tim Lefebvre on bass, Kebbi Williams on saxophone, JJ Johnson, and Tyler "Falcon" Greenwell on drums.
Having only released their debut album in 2017, the nonconforming band has already found an abundance of success. Since then, they have released a second album, Everything’s OK
, and booked a lot of gigs from Charleston to New York and just about everywhere in between.
Most members hail from other bands, such as Tedeschi Trucks Band, but chose to pursue this side project together. Tickets are $13-15 and the show starts at 8:30 p.m.
@ Charleston Pour House
1977 Maybank Hwy.
James Island
Charleston,
SC
When: Mon., Nov. 18
Price:
$13 adv - $15 dos
Music
Tags: whose hat is this?, free jazz, tedeschi trucks band, pour house, tim lefebvre, kebbi williams, jj johnson, tyler greenwell, Image