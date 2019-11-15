The Midnight City does something original on their new EP

click to enlarge
The members of the Midnight City have been making original music while paying bills in the cover band circuit
Popular party band the Midnight City recently released their first EP of original material, Heartdream
, and they're hosting a two-night show at the Windjammer on Nov. 15 and 16 to celebrate.
Despite their status as one of the premier wedding and cover bands in the Charleston area, the members of the Midnight City have been doing original music behind the scenes for years.
"We started the band in 2012 and it just took off, man," says singer/guitarist Brian Jarvis. "We wanted to play music full-time in Charleston and that's through weddings and cover music and bar gigs."
Jarvis describes the sound of the new EP as alternative, indie synth-pop. "We wanted to write catchy lyrics, really catchy hooks, simple hooks that people could catch on to, but still enough to tell a story," he says. "We just wanted to write stuff that we could fit in between a Miley Cyrus song and something else, and people would still be bopping and dancing to."
The show to celebrate the EP will start at 10 p.m. and tickets are $10
.
@ The Windjammer
1008 Ocean Blvd.
Isle of Palms,
SC
When: Fri., Nov. 15 and Sat., Nov. 16
Price:
$10
