Learn about Lowcountry spirituals at Charleston library event on Sat. Nov. 16

Event Details
Awakening the Ancestors Through Music @ Charleston County Public Library
68 Calhoun St. Downtown Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Nov. 16, 3-4:30 p.m.
(843) 818-4587
Price: Free

The Charleston County Public Library, in partnership with the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission and the International African American Museum, hosts "Awakening of the Ancestors through Music" this Sat. Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. at the Main Library. The purpose of this event is to educate, entertain, and exhibit the sounds of Lowcountry spirituals.The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission’s goal is to recognize and celebrate the Gullah Geechee culture. "The program will provide opportunities for educational learning about ancestral musical history, its styles, meaning and purpose. The community will be educated on various approaches and will be able to participate and engage in dialogue throughout the program."Gospel singer Christal Heyward will be featured at the event, which is free and open to the public.