Thursday, November 14, 2019
Learn about Lowcountry spirituals at Charleston library event on Sat. Nov. 16
Rise and shine
by Abrie Richison
on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 1:16 PM
The CCPL is partnering with the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission and IAAM for this project
The Charleston County Public Library, in partnership with the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission and the International African American Museum, hosts "Awakening of the Ancestors through Music" this Sat. Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. at the Main Library. The purpose of this event is to educate, entertain, and exhibit the sounds of Lowcountry spirituals.
The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission’s goal is to recognize and celebrate the Gullah Geechee culture. "The program will provide opportunities for educational learning about ancestral musical history, its styles, meaning and purpose. The community will be educated on various approaches and will be able to participate and engage in dialogue throughout the program."
Gospel singer Christal Heyward will be featured at the event, which is free and open to the public.
@ Charleston County Public Library
68 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Nov. 16, 3-4:30 p.m.
(843) 818-4587
Price:
Free
