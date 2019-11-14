Thursday, November 14, 2019

Learn about Lowcountry spirituals at Charleston library event on Sat. Nov. 16

Rise and shine

Posted by Abrie Richison on Thu, Nov 14, 2019 at 1:16 PM

click to enlarge The CCPL is partnering with the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission and IAAM for this project - FLICKR USER MR.TINDC
  • Flickr user Mr.TinDC
  • The CCPL is partnering with the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission and IAAM for this project
The Charleston County Public Library, in partnership with the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission and the International African American Museum, hosts "Awakening of the Ancestors through Music" this Sat. Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. at the Main Library. The purpose of this event is to educate, entertain, and exhibit the sounds of Lowcountry spirituals.

The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission’s goal is to recognize and celebrate the Gullah Geechee culture. "The program will provide opportunities for educational learning about ancestral musical history, its styles, meaning and purpose. The community will be educated on various approaches and will be able to participate and engage in dialogue throughout the program."

Gospel singer Christal Heyward will be featured at the event, which is free and open to the public.
Event Details Awakening the Ancestors Through Music
@ Charleston County Public Library
68 Calhoun St.
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Sat., Nov. 16, 3-4:30 p.m.
(843) 818-4587
Price: Free
Concert Music
Map

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Awakening the Ancestors Through Music @ Charleston County Public Library

    • Sat., Nov. 16, 3-4:30 p.m. Free

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS