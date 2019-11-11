City Paper Music Awards showcase concert planned for Nov. 17 at the Royal American

click to enlarge
The City Paper
Music Awards' annual showcase concert is back again for 2019, coming up on Sunday night downtown.
This year, CPMAs will be awarded and the show will go down at the Royal American on Sun. Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance
and will run you $10 the day of the show.
Just like other years, the City Paper Music Awards are an opportunity for the local community to recognize its favorite artists in categories like Music Video of the Year, Album of the Year, Country/Americana Artist of the Year, Punk Artist of the Year, and many more.
This year, the award show will see performances from some of the 2019 winners, who will be announced in this week's issue on Wed. Nov. 13. The Critic from 105.5 the Bridge will host this year's event. Stay tuned for more info in the next few days.
@ The Royal American
970 Morrison Dr.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sun., Nov. 17
Price:
$10
Music