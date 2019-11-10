Jah Jr.'s latest single is a tribute to late videographer Drew Gardner

click to enlarge Terence Mills/Newstar Studios

Jah's latest album, Still Dub, was released on Oct. 21

On Friday, rapper Jah Jr. released his latest single, "M.E.L. (Toucan's Interlude)," a tribute to recently deceased videographer Drew Gardner.Gardner, who operated Toucan Films, was a popular friend of the music community, frequently filming shows, music videos, and viral videos for members of the music scene. He passed away on Oct. 20 at the age of 29."M.E.L. (Toucan's Interlude)" was hand-picked by Gardner for a music video, according to Jah, but was left unfinished at the time of his death. Jah says that there will not be any music video to accompany the video.Jah's latest EP,, was released on Oct. 21. It continues many of the themes found on his 2018 LP