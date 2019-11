HEART will host workshop for their next Piccolo Spoleto show, Rare Bird

click to enlarge Provided

HEART performed their original play, STAR, at Piccolo Spoleto 2019

Event Details Rare Bird Workshop @ 1505 King St. 1505 King St. Extension North Charleston Charleston, SC When: Fri., Dec. 6, 7 p.m. Price: $15-$20 Theater Map

Non-profit arts organization HEART will present a workshop for their original musical,, ahead of their Piccolo Spoleto performance in June. The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 at BoomTown, 1505 King St.is an original musical drama that follows the life of John Seeker, an American radio personality. Throughout the performance, Seeker deals with issues of loneliness and alienation; he begins searching for his biological mother in order to find his sense of belonging.HEART is an organization that provides visual arts, music, performing arts mentorships, and community engagement for adults with special needs who have aspirations to become artists.“What you will witness at this performance is the culmination of a five month-long workshop of writing and rehearsingwith 24 adult artists with special needs and 20 community artist mentors,” says a press release.HEART will use this workshop “to work out the kinks and allow the community to be a part of our process”.In 2019, HEART performed an original play,, at Piccolo Spoleto.will cover songs by Talking Heads, Kansas, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Elvis Presley, and Heartless Bastards.For more info on HEART, visit their website at heartsc.org . Tickets for the workshop are $15-$20 and can be purchased here