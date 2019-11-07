HEART will host workshop for their next Piccolo Spoleto show, Rare Bird

click to enlarge
-
Provided
-
HEART performed their original play, STAR, at Piccolo Spoleto 2019
Non-profit arts organization HEART will present a workshop for their original musical, Rare Bird
, ahead of their Piccolo Spoleto performance in June. The event will take place on Friday, Dec. 6 at BoomTown, 1505 King St.
Rare Bird
is an original musical drama that follows the life of John Seeker, an American radio personality. Throughout the performance, Seeker deals with issues of loneliness and alienation; he begins searching for his biological mother in order to find his sense of belonging.
HEART is an organization that provides visual arts, music, performing arts mentorships, and community engagement for adults with special needs who have aspirations to become artists.
“What you will witness at this performance is the culmination of a five month-long workshop of writing and rehearsing Rare Bird
with 24 adult artists with special needs and 20 community artist mentors,” says a press release.
HEART will use this workshop “to work out the kinks and allow the community to be a part of our process”.
In 2019, HEART performed an original play, STAR
, at Piccolo Spoleto.
Rare Bird
will cover songs by Talking Heads, Kansas, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Elvis Presley, and Heartless Bastards.
For more info on HEART, visit their website at heartsc.org
. Tickets for the workshop are $15-$20 and can be purchased here
.
@ 1505 King St.
1505 King St. Extension
North Charleston
Charleston,
SC
When: Fri., Dec. 6, 7 p.m.
Price:
$15-$20
Theater