Wednesday, November 6, 2019
CofC's 1770 Records hosts seventh annual Boat Show this Sat. Nov. 9
Setting sail
by Abrie Richison
on Wed, Nov 6, 2019 at 2:15 PM
1770 Records is the College of Charleston's student-run record label
College of Charleston’s student run record label, 1770 Records, hosts their seventh annual Boat Show on Nov. 9. After six straight years of bringing rising artists to harbor, the Boat Show is back and inviting the public to set sail with them.
On board and on the set list will be Charleston’s own Whitehall, Tennis Courts, Maliik, and Tazz Majesty.
1770 Records was created by the Arts Management department at the College of Charleston. It is a student-run record label that works to educate students and the community about the business of music while supporting local talent.
To purchase tickets head here
; student tickets cost $27 and general admission is $32. The boat boards at 17 Lockwood Drive at 6:30 p.m.
@ Charleston City Marina
17 Lockwood Drive
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Nov. 9
Price:
$27-$32
