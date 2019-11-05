Tuesday, November 5, 2019

High Water 2020 lineup includes Wilco, Brittany Howard, Mavis Staples, She Returns from War, and more

Yankee... Hotel... Foxtrot

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, Nov 5, 2019 at 10:02 AM

click to enlarge High Water is in its fourth year - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • High Water is in its fourth year
High Water's 2020 lineup was just announced, and the indie kid in all of you has probably had a heart attack by now.

The two-day festival, curated by Shovels & Rope, will bring performances from Wilco, Angel Olsen, Andrew Bird, Drive-By Truckers, Delta Spirit, She Returns from War, Mavis Staples, and Brittany Howard from the Alabama Shakes... and that's just the beginning.
High Water 2020 will take place on April 18-19 at Riverfront Park in North Charleston. Tickets can be purchased and a full lineup can be viewed at High Water Festival's website.

This is High Water Festival's fourth year. Created by and featuring Shovels & Rope, the two-day performance has seen Ranky Tanky, the Avett Brothers, Tank & the Bangas, Mitski, and plenty of other popular and underground artists.
Event Details High Water Festival 2020
@ Riverfront Park - North Charleston
1001 Everglades Ave
North Charleston, SC
When: Sat., April 18 and Sun., April 19
Price: $125
Buy Tickets
Map

