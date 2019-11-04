Monday, November 4, 2019
PICS: SUSTO at the Music Farm on Fri., Nov. 1
Posted
by Jerry Mindel
on Mon, Nov 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM
click to enlarge
SUSTO jammed at the Music Farm on Fri., Nov. 1, for a belated Halloween show. Photographer Jerry Mindel, @GeraldJ72 on Instagram, was there to snap some pictures. The band has been touring since releasing Ever Since I Lost My Mind in February.
Tags: SUSTO, Music Farm, Justin Osborne, Marshall Hudson, Dries Vandenberg, Jordan Hicks, Steven Walker, Image, Slideshow