Monday, November 4, 2019

PICS: SUSTO at the Music Farm on Fri., Nov. 1

Posted by Jerry Mindel on Mon, Nov 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM

click to enlarge JERRY MINDEL
  • Jerry Mindel

SUSTO jammed at the Music Farm on Fri., Nov. 1, for a belated Halloween show. Photographer Jerry Mindel, @GeraldJ72 on Instagram, was there to snap some pictures. The band has been touring since releasing Ever Since I Lost My Mind in February. 

