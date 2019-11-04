Monday, November 4, 2019

PHOTOS: Skinful Halloween at Charleston Woodlands with Method Man and Redman

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Nov 4, 2019 at 10:12 AM

Skinful Halloween came back with a vengeance on Sat. Oct. 26, with performances from Method Man, Redman, Mix Master Mike, QBERT, The Dubplates, Sexbruise?, and more. There was drinking, dancing, and so many costumes.

We made a slideshow of a few of our favorite pics from the night. Thanks to Steve Aycock Photography for taking the pictures and especially for manning the photo booth. See all the photos or order the pics of you and your BOO from the gallery.
