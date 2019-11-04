Lo-fi pop singer Joseph Dubay threw a "Lame House Party" on Saturday

click to enlarge Taylor Czerwinski

Dubay's dropped an EP and five separate singles this year

Charleston bedroom pop artist Joseph Dubay dropped a new track, “Lame House Party” on Sat. Nov. 2."[The track] is intentionally dropping with very short notice," Dubay in the days leading up to the release.The indie-rock artist released his last EP,, earlier this year, which was then followed by a string of five singles, including "Pastel Goth," "Shoot to Thrill," and now "Lame House Party."“This Summer I made it clear that there would be one single a month, and each had lots of lead up and promotion," Dubay explains. “If I can give them [fans] a steady stream of content without feeling burnt out, then it makes me really happy to do so.”The new song relishes in Dubay’s youthful years with an accompanied carefree vocals and a wishful guitar riff.With more songs in the coming months, Dubay is establishing a consistent flow of music for the Charleston music scene.