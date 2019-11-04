Monday, November 4, 2019

Lo-fi pop singer Joseph Dubay threw a "Lame House Party" on Saturday

What'd you do this weekend?

Posted by Matt Keady on Mon, Nov 4, 2019 at 11:22 AM

click to enlarge Dubay's dropped an EP and five separate singles this year - TAYLOR CZERWINSKI
  • Taylor Czerwinski
  • Dubay's dropped an EP and five separate singles this year
Charleston bedroom pop artist Joseph Dubay dropped a new track, “Lame House Party” on Sat. Nov. 2.

"[The track] is intentionally dropping with very short notice," Dubay in the days leading up to the release.


The indie-rock artist released his last EP, Coping Mechanism, earlier this year, which was then followed by a string of five singles, including "Pastel Goth," "Shoot to Thrill," and now "Lame House Party."
Related Q&A with lo-fi bedroom pop enthusiast Joseph Dubay upon EP release: Coping Mechanism dropped on Saturday
Q&A with lo-fi bedroom pop enthusiast Joseph Dubay upon EP release
Coping Mechanism dropped on Saturday
Local youth minister Joseph Dubay has cleaned up his slacker musician habits—you know, he printed business cards and graduated from Soundcloud to paying music distributor fees. After making a sharp departure from straightforward acoustic folk to lo-fi bedroom pop, released his first EP Coping Mechanism on Sat. March 30 (his 25th birthday). Check out our recent Q&A to figure out what's inspired him of late.
By Chelsea Grinstead
Features
“This Summer I made it clear that there would be one single a month, and each had lots of lead up and promotion," Dubay explains. “If I can give them [fans] a steady stream of content without feeling burnt out, then it makes me really happy to do so.”

The new song relishes in Dubay’s youthful years with an accompanied carefree vocals and a wishful guitar riff.

With more songs in the coming months, Dubay is establishing a consistent flow of music for the Charleston music scene.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS