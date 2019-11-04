Lineup coming Tuesday for High Water Festival 2020, to be held April 18-19 

Save the date(s)

Make sure to save the dates for the High Water Festival this coming April!
High Water Festival, Charleston's homegrown art and music festival, is set to return to Riverfront Park next year on April 18 and 19.

High Water has announced that the lineup will be rolled out on Tues. Nov. 5, with early access for previous buyers on Wed. Nov. 6, and public sale on Thurs. Nov. 7.

This will be High Water Festival's fourth year, and if past fests are any indication, there will be some notable musicians heading to town. Previous lineups have featured big names such as Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlisle, The Avett Brothers, and Jenny Lewis.
As always, the event will be curated by folk duo Shovels & Rope.

Mark your calendars, save the dates, and stay tuned for more announcements. The quickest way to get updates is to sign up for their newsletter to receive announcements  at highwaterfest.com/lineup.

Tickets can be purchased here.
Event Details High Water Festival 2020
@ Riverfront Park - North Charleston
1001 Everglades Ave
North Charleston, SC
When: Sat., April 18 and Sun., April 19
Price: $125
Buy Tickets
Music and Festivals + Events
