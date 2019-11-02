Saturday, November 2, 2019

SUSTO frontman lands on BBC podcast Music Life

SUSTO's Justin Osborne discusses the balance between his professional and personal lives on BBC's Music Life - JONATHAN BONCEK
BBC podcast Music Life released an episode with SUSTO's Justin Osborne and S.C. songwriter Josh Turner (at least, that's how the BBC referred to him — you may know Turner from classics like "Your Man" and "All Over Me") on Oct. 26.

On the show, Osborne and Turner talk about life, on and off the stage, and striking a balance between their personal and professional worlds. Even though they both wanted to make music, they took different paths to get to where they are now.

“When I started SUSTO, it was a means for me to be myself to people,” says Osborne on the podcast. “It was like a confessional vessel.”
This type of vulnerability is exactly what's offered in Osborne’s music. Turner also talks about his journey to becoming a country star. “When I was dreaming of being a country singer, all I wanted to do was get on a bus and go sing,” says Turner. “And that’s all I still really want to do.” No matter the road to get there, these two have found success in the music world.

To check out the whole interview about what two South Carolinian musicians have been crushing the music scene (since 2001, even) head here.

