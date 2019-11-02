SUSTO frontman lands on BBC podcast Music Life

SUSTO's Justin Osborne arrives exactly where he's supposed to be on Ever Since I Lost My Mind

Clear Vision

I'm at Justin Osborne's house at 10 a.m. on a Wednesday, a day I'd normally spend in front of a computer screen. Instead, I'm tagging along with the musician for a few hours — and, OK, eventually a few beers, too — to experience what life's like for him right now and his ever-evolving, rapidly growing project, SUSTO

By Kelly Rae Smith

Features