Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Well Charged caps off Jam on the Water's 2019 season with reggae on the water

Seasons pass

Posted by Matt Keady on Wed, Oct 30, 2019 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge Well Charged will bring their ska and rocksteady stylings to the Charleston Harbor - RUTA SMITH
  • Ruta Smith
  • Well Charged will bring their ska and rocksteady stylings to the Charleston Harbor
Follywood Productions and Charleston Harbor Tours' Jam on the Water concert cruise will have their last event of the season on Nov. 8. To close the season out, City Paper Music Award winner Well Charged will perform reggae hits from Bob Marley and other artists.
Along the melodic sightseeing tour, attendees can expect to see various local attractions: Fort Sumter, USS Yorktown, St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, the Battery, and, of course, the Ravenel Bridge.

Jam on the Water's 2019 season has had covers of The Beatles, Rolling Stones, and The Grateful Dead by various local bands.

The two hour cruise is a 21+ event and tickets are $25 per person.

The cruise will depart from the Charleston City Marina at 7 p.m.; the boat boards at 6:30 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website.
Event Details Jam on the Water Concert Cruise
@ Charleston City Marina
17 Lockwood Drive
Downtown
Charleston, SC
When: Fri., Nov. 8, 7-9:30 p.m.
Price: $25/person
Music
