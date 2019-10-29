Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Benefit concert at the Windjammer to drum up money for the Bahamas

All proceeds go directly to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts

Posted by Abrie Richison on Tue, Oct 29, 2019 at 4:34 PM

click to enlarge Duda Lucena is one of the artists performing at the benefit - PROVIDED
  • Provided
  • Duda Lucena is one of the artists performing at the benefit
The Windjammer is hosting a Bahamas benefit concert with local artists Caja de Cuerdas, Duda Lucena, Jeffrey Dent, and more on Mon. Nov. 4, 7-11 p.m.

There will be food trucks and a silent auction which will work to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. Music has the power to move us, inspire us and entertain us, but sometimes it even has the power to make a true effort towards change.

Tickets are $15 and all of the money donated will go directly toward hurricane relief in the Bahamas.
Event Details Bahamas Benefit Concert
@ The Windjammer
1008 Ocean Blvd.
Isle of Palms, SC
When: Mon., Nov. 4, 7-11 p.m.
Price: $15
