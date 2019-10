South Carolina State Bluegrass Festival turns 50 this year with November weekend in Myrtle Beach

click to enlarge PROVIDED

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver is just one of the acts performing at the 50th Annual S.C. State Bluegrass Festival

Event Details 50th Annual South Carolina State Bluegrass Festival @ Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel 2101 N Oak St. Myrtle Beach, SC When: Nov. 28-30, 12-10:30 p.m. Price: $40+ Festivals + Events Map

The 50th annual South Carolina State Bluegrass Festival is set for Myrtle Beach next month, taking place Thurs. Nov. 28-Sat. Nov. 30. Artists perform daily, noon-10:30 p.m. You can buy tickets, starting at $40, online The Thanksgiving weekend extravaganza will include a lineup of performers, including Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, Lonesome River Band, and the Malpass Brothers.Held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, the Bluegrass Festival looks to "draw fans from throughout the eastern half of the United States and Canada for a who’s who array of traditional bluegrass talent."