Monday, October 28, 2019

South Carolina State Bluegrass Festival turns 50 this year with November weekend in Myrtle Beach

Age is just a number

Posted by Matt Keady on Mon, Oct 28, 2019 at 10:09 AM

Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver is just one of the acts performing at the 50th Annual S.C. State Bluegrass Festival
  • PROVIDED
  • Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver is just one of the acts performing at the 50th Annual S.C. State Bluegrass Festival
The 50th annual South Carolina State Bluegrass Festival is set for Myrtle Beach next month, taking place Thurs. Nov. 28-Sat. Nov. 30. Artists perform daily, noon-10:30 p.m. You can buy tickets, starting at $40, online.

The Thanksgiving weekend extravaganza will include a lineup of performers, including Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, Lonesome River Band, and the Malpass Brothers.

Held at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, the Bluegrass Festival looks to "draw fans from throughout the eastern half of the United States and Canada for a who’s who array of traditional bluegrass talent."
Event Details 50th Annual South Carolina State Bluegrass Festival
@ Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel
2101 N Oak St.
Myrtle Beach, SC
When: Nov. 28-30, 12-10:30 p.m.
Price: $40+
