Beatleologist Scott Freiman will explain why Abbey Road is so friggin' good on Nov. 2

Deconstructing Abbey Road is a multimedia lecture hosted by Scott Freiman
Have you ever wondered how the Beatles created an iconic, timeless album like Abbey Road
? Wonder no further because the Charleston Music Hall is hosting a lecture by Beatleologist Scott Freiman called Deconstructing Abbey Road Live on Nov. 2.
In his break down of the classic LP, Freiman discusses the songs from a structural standpoint and gets into the details behind the recording sessions that produced many beloved compositions.
Abbey Road
, released in 1969, is still one of the most celebrated rock albums of all time. With hits like "Come Together" and "Here Comes the Sun," the album hasn’t lost its momentum, and Freiman lets the audience know why.
"Scott Freiman combines his love of The Beatles with his experience as a composer, producer, and engineer to deliver unique educational lectures about the creative process of The Beatles," says the Charleston Music Hall’s website.
Tickets to ride are $25 or $20 for students. They can be purchased here
. The show starts at 8 p.m.
@ Charleston Music Hall
37 John St.
Downtown
Charleston,
SC
When: Sat., Nov. 2
Price:
$25 - Individual I $20 - Student (Box Office Only)
Music and Lectures + Seminars