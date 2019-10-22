Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Jah Jr. releases latest EP

Uh Huh

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, Oct 22, 2019 at 1:58 PM

click to enlarge Jah Jr.'s latest EP is a continuation of his 2018 LP Back 2 da Dub - COURTESY JAH JR.
  • Courtesy Jah Jr.
  • Jah Jr.'s latest EP is a continuation of his 2018 LP Back 2 da Dub
Still Dub, the latest EP from Dublin rapper and Charleston local Jah Jr., was released this week on all major streaming services.


Jah's newest release picks up where his 2018 LP, Back 2 da Dub, leaves off. He continues to pay respect to his hometown of Dublin, Ga. by discussing life in the community and the people he knows.
Related Jah Jr. returns to, and expands on, a homegrown concept: Dubbed Over
Jah’s latest EP was recorded with Charleston engineer Martin Grooms
Jah Jr. returns to, and expands on, a homegrown concept
Dubbed Over
Still Dub, the new EP by Charleston rapper Jah Jr., doesn't refer to "dub," the reggae-spiked subgenre of electronic music. Rather, it refers to Dublin, Ga., Jah's hometown.
By Vincent Harris
Features
Composed of six tracks, Still Dub was the result of a five-month recording session with local producer Martin Grooms.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2019, Charleston City Paper   RSS