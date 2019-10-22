Jah Jr. releases latest EP

click to enlarge Courtesy Jah Jr.

Jah Jr.'s latest EP is a continuation of his 2018 LP Back 2 da Dub

, the latest EP from Dublin rapper and Charleston local Jah Jr., was released this week on all major streaming services.Jah's newest release picks up where his 2018 LP,, leaves off. He continues to pay respect to his hometown of Dublin, Ga. by discussing life in the community and the people he knows.Composed of six tracks,was the result of a five-month recording session with local producer Martin Grooms.