Charleston music community mourns the death of videographer Andrew Gardner

Gardner was a constant in the Charleston music community as a fan and creative mind

On Sun. Oct. 20, the Charleston arts community learned that prolific videographer Andrew Gardner had died at the age of 29.Gardner was a frequent presence in the Charleston music scene, often supporting artists at their performances, shouting them out on social media, and capturing the music scene through his camera.Some of his works include the music videos for the Artisanals' "First Time," Ray DeeZy's "Good $leep," and Crab Claw's "Pizza Party for Life," which has become a theme song of sorts for D'Allesandro's Pizza.One of his most recent endeavors was acting as the Assistant Director forMusical artists and music scene allies around Charleston took to social media today to pay tribute and show their support for Gardner's family."Our creative community is better because of you, and has endured an incredible loss that words won't even do justice," rapper Benjamin Starr wrote on Instagram."Drew put his heart and soul into everything he did, not for monetary gain, but because he truly cared," wrote Ill Vibe the Tribe. "He truly wanted to see us all win because he thought we were dope and worthy of the lives we dream of."Theis collecting personal tributes to Gardner from friends, colleagues, and acquaintances. If there is a memory of Gardner you would like to share, email heath@charlestoncitypaper.com.